McKinley was released by the Cowboys on Friday, Dallas writer Patrik Walker reports.
McKinley signed a one-year deal with Dallas in March, but he'll now look for another opportunity elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign. The linebacker appeared in four games with the Rams last season, recording one tackle while playing 21 snaps between the defensive unit and special teams.
