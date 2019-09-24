Carradine was released by Miami on Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Carradine was not in the lineup this past week but did log 40 snaps against the Patriots in Week 2, finishing the game with three tackles. Now on the open market, he'll be looking to find a new NFL home in the coming weeks.

