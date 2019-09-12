Dolphins' Tank Carradine: Rejoins Miami
Carradine signed a contract with the Dolphins on Thursday.
Carradine's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Jonathan Ledbetter (ankle) on IR. After being cut by Miami prior to the start of the regular season, the veteran now projects to play a depth role on the defensive line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & Notes: Darnold out for MNF
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts...
-
Week 2 QB Preview: Newton bounceback
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...