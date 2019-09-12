Carradine signed a contract with the Dolphins on Thursday.

Carradine's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Jonathan Ledbetter (ankle) on IR. After being cut by Miami prior to the start of the regular season, the veteran now projects to play a depth role on the defensive line.

