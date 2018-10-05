Carradine was released by the Raiders on Friday per his request, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carradine is looking for a situation that will provide him with a larger role. The veteran started seven games for the 49ers last season, and recorded 10 tackles (six solo) for the Raiders during the preseason. Still, he only saw 24 snaps through four games, but will now have the opportunity to look for greener pastures.