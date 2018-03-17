Carradine signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Carradine missed the first half of the 2017 season with a knee injury but recorded 19 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 sacks in the final eight games of the season with San Francisco. The 29-year-old is likely to serve a rotational role in the Raiders defensive line unit in 2018.