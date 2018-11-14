Texans' Aaron Colvin: Limited Wednesday
Colvin (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Colvin has not suited up since Week 4 due to a lingering ankle injury, but appears to have made real progress in his recovery during Houston's bye. If the 27-year-old is not able to return to the field Week 11, expect Michael Tyson to serve as the primary backup to starter Shareece Wright.
