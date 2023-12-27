Stroud (concussion) is expected to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stroud looks set to take the field Wednesday in some fashion for the first time since entering the concussion protocol during the Texans' Week 14 loss to the Jets. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said over the weekend that Stroud has been taking part in team meetings and is progressing in his recovery from the brain injury, but the quarterback's upcoming return to practice would represent the first tangible step forward as he navigates the protocol. In addition to attaining full clearance for contact, Stroud will also need to get the green light to play from an independent neurologist before he's removed from the five-step protocol. The Texans would turn to either Case Keenum or Davis Mills at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Titans if Stroud isn't ready to play this weekend.