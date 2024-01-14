Stroud completed 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 45-14 win over the Browns.

Stroud was impressive in his playoff debut, particularly considering the Browns allowed only 164.7 passing yards to opponents during the regular season. He connected on five passes of more than 20 yards, highlighted by 76 and 37-yard touchdown passes. The only thing that slowed him down was the context of the game, as the Texans built up a three-score lead by midway through the third quarter. As a result, Stroud attempted only five passes in the second half and was pulled on Houston's first offensive possession of the second half. He and the team will now await the results of the rest of wild-card weekend to find out their opponent in the divisional round.