Stroud completed 24 of 32 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans.

Stroud returned from a two-game absence caused by a concussion and led the Texans to a needed victory to keep their postseason hopes alive. He threw for his touchdown early in the second quarter on a 12-yard completion to Brevin Jordan and connected on four passes of at least 15 yards. This wasn't Stroud's most impressive performance of the season, but the stout Texans' defense ensured the offense didn't need to be aggressive to secure the win.