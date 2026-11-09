Stroud completed 21 of 35 passes for 384 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and recorded two carries for 20 yards during Sunday's 44-22 win at the Chargers.

Stroud matched a career high with his five TD strikes, which went to Xavier Hutchinson (17 yards), Tank Dell (63), Kayshon Boutte (12 and 63) and Nico Collins (13). Moreover, Stroud's 384 passing yards matched the second most in a game in his career. He's now thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the last five games, a stretch in which he's accounted for a remarkable 1,457 yards through the air and a 13:2 TD:INT. Stroud will attempt to keep things rolling next Sunday, when the Texans visit the Browns.