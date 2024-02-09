Stroud was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The result isn't all that surprising after Stroud posted a 23:5 TD:INT while averaging 8.2 yards per attempt in his rookie season. Perhaps even more impressive was the role he played in the Texans' seven-win improvement from the 2022 campaign. Stroud bested other impressive performances from rookies, including Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs.
More News
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Overwhelmed in playoff loss•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Three touchdowns in playoff win•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Leads Texans to postseason•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Victorious in return•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Practices fully, cleared for Week 17•
-
Texans' C.J. Stroud: Clears concussion protocol•