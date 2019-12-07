Texans' Carlos Watkins: Unsure to play Week 14
Watkins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver.
Watkins turned in limited practices each day this week. He has yet to log more than 28 snaps in any of his seven games this season.
More News
-
Texans' Carlos Watkins: Out for Week 13•
-
Texans' Carlos Watkins: Condition improving•
-
Texans' Carlos Watkins: Leaves with hamstring injury•
-
Texans' Carlos Watkins: Helps fill in for Watt•
-
Texans' Carlos Watkins: Has opportunity with Wilfork retirement•
-
Texans' Carlos Watkins: Lands in Houston•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 14 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 14 injuries: Bell, Jacobs risky
Just in time for Week 14 are injury worries for a bunch of high profile Fantasy running backs....
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff week for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...