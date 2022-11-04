Mills completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for 18 yards.

In fairness to the second-year quarterback, he was not only facing an unenviable matchup, but doing so while operating without the starting wideout duo of Brandin Cooks (personal) and Nico Collins (groin). Mills still found a way to keep the Texans competitive most of the game with some significant help from rookie running back Dameon Pierce (139 rushing yards), tossing two- and 13-yard touchdown passes to Teagan Quitoriano and Chris Moore, respectively, in the first half. However, Mills was also responsible for snuffing out Houston's last-gasp opportunity, throwing his second interception at the Eagles' three-yard line with just over two minutes remaining on an apparent miscommunication with Phillip Dorsett. Mills now has tossed four interceptions in the last three games and fallen short of 200 passing yards in two straight, but he could at least have Cooks back for a Week 10 road matchup against the Giants considering Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports the veteran wideout is expected back at team facilities Friday.