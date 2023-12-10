Mills completed one of five passes for four yards after replacing C.J. Stroud (concussion) in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets.

Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed after the game that Stroud has entered the NFL's concussion protocol, so Mills would get an opportunity to make his first start of 2023 in Week 15 against the Titans if Stroud fails to gain clearance. Mills made 26 starts over the previous two seasons and has a career 33:25 TD:INT. Wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) also exited the loss to the Jets after the Texans lost Tank Dell (lower leg) for the season in the previous game.