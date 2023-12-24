Mills completed 15 of 32 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns. He also completed a two-point conversion.

Case Keenum got the start for the Texans, but Mills was seeing snaps in the first quarter on certain packages, and when the team fell behind 36-7 after Keenum's second interception of the day, Mills worked the entire fourth quarter and produced a couple of scoring drives while working against Cleveland's backup defenders. It was still a more effective performance than Keenum managed, and should C.J. Stroud not be able to clear the league's concussion protocol in time for a Week 17 meeting with the Titans, Mills could get the start.