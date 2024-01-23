Mills has one year remaining on his rookie contract entering the 2024 offseason. He completed 18 of 39 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Mills operated as the primary backup when C.J. Stroud was healthy and starting, but when the No. 1 quarterback couldn't go Weeks 15 and 16 due to a concussion, the Texans used Case Keenum as the starter. Both backup QBs are under contract for 2024, which sets up a similar situation.