Mills was sacked for a 10-yard loss on his only play of Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Titans in Week 15.

Mills entered the game to throw a Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half but was unable to avoid a sack. He had been the replacement when C.J. Stroud (concussion) got hurt in Week 14 but was bypassed as Sunday's starter in favor of Case Keenum.