Texans' Deshaun Watson: Fifth-year option picked up
The Texans exercised Watson's fifth-year team option for 2021 on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Houston's decision to pick up the option was a foregone conclusion, given that Watson has already established himself as one of the league's top signal-callers through his first three seasons. The fifth-year option may just serve as a placeholder until the Texans are able to come to terms with Watson on a long-term deal that will likely make him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.
