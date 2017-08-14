Watson has received a few snaps with the Texans' first-team offense during recent practices, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watson's involvement with Houston's starters results from the team's substitution method during drills, which sometimes allows him to replace Tom Savage. While Savage is still tabbed as Houston's top quarterback, Watson certainly did his part to push for playing time with his performance in last week's preseason opener. Coach Bill O'Brien indicated the main priority for Watson at this stage of training camp is to continue getting plenty of reps in during practice to advance his understanding of the team's system and opposing defensive looks.