Watson is on track to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Chiefs, though Texans coach Bill O'Brien acknowledges he hasn't made a final decision, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

O'Brien likely will reveal his decision once he's done formulating the gameplan for Thursday. Regardless of his status for the preseason opener, Watson doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing Week 1 of the regular season. He's been a full participant in practice since the outset of training camp, with no report of any limitations or setbacks so far.