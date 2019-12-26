Play

Watson (back) was limited at practice Thursday.

We'll have to see if the Texans list their franchise QB as questionable or minus an injury designation for this weekend's game against the Titans. Note that Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle relays that if the Chiefs, who start their Week 17 game at 1:00 ET on Sunday, beat the Chargers, the result of the Texans' regular-season finale (which kicks off at 4:25 ET) wouldn't affect the team's playoff seeding. As a result, there's a possibility that the Texans could elect to rest or limit some of their key players if they have nothing concrete to play for.

