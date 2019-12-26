Texans' Deshaun Watson: Listed as limited Thursday
Watson (back) was limited at practice Thursday.
We'll have to see if the Texans list their franchise QB as questionable or minus an injury designation for this weekend's game against the Titans. Note that Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle relays that if the Chiefs, who start their Week 17 game at 1:00 ET on Sunday, beat the Chargers, the result of the Texans' regular-season finale (which kicks off at 4:25 ET) wouldn't affect the team's playoff seeding. As a result, there's a possibility that the Texans could elect to rest or limit some of their key players if they have nothing concrete to play for.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Listed with back issue•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Downplays injury•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Shaky in division-clincher•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Two touchdown passes in win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Two rushing scores in loss•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Involved on every score•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...