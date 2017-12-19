Watson (knee) said Tuesday that his rehab is "on the right track" following his Nov. 8 surgery to repair a torn ACL, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans projected Watson would need 8-to-9 months to rehab his right knee, which he injured on a non-contact play during practice a little under a week before he had the procedure. Though he's only six weeks removed from surgery, Watson has already said that he plans on returning to the field shortly after the Texans' Organized Team Activities that run from mid-April through mid-June, likely meaning that he's planning on being ready for the start of training camp in July. While players are notoriously optimistic about their ability to recover from injuries, perhaps Watson has more insight into his situation than most, given that he previously suffered an ACL tear in his left knee during his freshman year of college. Watson was able to complete his rehab for that injury in just five months. Even if the Texans' initial projection proves to be a more accurate timetable for the signal caller, the expectation remains that Watson will be cleared to play for the start of the 2018 season.