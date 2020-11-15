Watson completed 20 of 30 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland. He added eight carries for 36 yards.

There was a half-hour weather delay prior to kickoff, and Watson never really got going once the teams took the field on a windy, rainy afternoon in Cleveland. He failed to lead Houston to any points through three quarters, coming up short on a 4th-and-goal quarterback draw early in the second quarter on the pivotal play in that stretch. Watson finally got his team on the board with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown to cap a 90-yard drive with under five minutes remaining, but Cleveland ran out the clock after that point. The dual-threat quarterback finished 90 passing yards short of his previous season low and tied his season low in touchdowns, but he should benefit from less challenging elements at home against the Patriots in Week 11.