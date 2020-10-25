Watson completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 309 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Packers. He added seven rushes for 38 yards.

Watson couldn't keep pace with Aaron Rodgers but managed to reach 300 passing yards for the fourth consecutive game. While he was able to average 7.9 yards per attempt, Watson didn't gash the Packers for many long plays, with the longest gain coming on a dump off to Duke Johnson for 30 yards. He also threw multiple touchdowns for fifth consecutive contest, finding the end zone on passes from three and six yards. Watson and the Texans will draw their bye in Week 8 but will retake the field to face Jacksonville in Week 9.