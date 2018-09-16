Watson completed 22 of 32 passes for 310 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Tennessee. He added 44 yards on five carries.

Another week and another slow start followed by a late surge by Watson. Watson actually put the Texans up in the fourth quarter with a 39-yard rainbow down the left sideline for Will Fuller. It wasn't enough for Houston to hold on. Watson remains a dynamic playmaker who clearly benefited from the speedy Fuller's return to the lineup on Sunday, but turnovers continue to be an area of concern. For the second consecutive week, Watson threw deep into double coverage in the end zone and was picked off. He was also fortunate to recover two fumbles during the contest. The rewards still outweigh the risks in playing him, but fans would likely appreciate a wider gap between the two.