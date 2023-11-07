Ridgeway tore his right Achilles in Sunday's Week 9 win over Tampa Bay and won't return this season, Aaron Wilson of click2houston.com reports.

Ridgeway missed five games earlier this season with a calf injury before being activated ahead of Week 8. He was filling for usual starter Sheldon Rankins (knee) at defensive tackle this past Sunday but left the game early in the second half with what has now been confirmed as an Achilles tear. Ridgeway will consequently undergo season-ending surgery and head to injured reserve. Meanwhile, Rankins could return to face Cincinnati in Week 10, but if he's unable to go, Kurt Hinish would likely step into his role.