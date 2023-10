Ridgeway (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve and was a limited participant at the Texans' practice Wednesday.

Ridgeway has been unavailable since Sept. 13 after he suffered a calf injury in Week 1 versus the Ravens. The defensive tackle will now have a 21-day window to return to the active roster or he'll remain on IR until the end of the season. His ability to practice Wednesday bodes well for his chances to play sooner rather than later.