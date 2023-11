Ridgeway suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and is questionable to return.

The defensive tackle left the field after the first play of the second half and had trouble putting weight on his right leg, per Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790 in Houston. Ridgeway had been filling in for Sheldon Rankins, who missed Sunday's game with a knee injury. Their absences may open up playing time for third-stringer Kurt Hinish.