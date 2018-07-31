Texans' Jermaine Kelly: Activated from PUP
Kelly (undisclosed) was activated from the Texans' Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kelly was placed on the PUP just under a week ago due to an undisclosed injury, but it looks like whatever was bothering him wasn't too serious. Kelly is expected to compete for a depth role in the team's secondary during training camp.
