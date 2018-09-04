Texans' Jermaine Kelly: Lands on IR
The Texans placed Kelly (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, the team's official site reports.
Kelly was aiming to claim a depth role in the Texans' secondary this season, but he battled an undisclosed issue early in camp that led to his placement on the preseason PUP list and appears to have another injury at the end of camp. He will miss the 2018 season, barring an injury settlement, and will look at a return in 2019.
