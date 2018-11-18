Coutee (hamstring) caught five of nine targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Redskins.

Coutee led Houston in targets and receiving yards while tying DeAndre Hopkins with a team-high five receptions. Hopkins scored his sixth touchdown in the past five games, so there's no question about who the alpha dog in this passing game is. Still, Coutee looks to have an edge over Demaryius Thomas for Houston's No. 2 wide receiver role ahead of a Week 12 meeting with the Titans.