The Texans elevated Schreck on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Schreck will get another look on the active roster after catching his only target for zero yards during his season debut in Week 4. The fifth-year tight end figures to garner a similar role while operating behind O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins against Jacksonville in Week 5.