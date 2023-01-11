Schreck signed a reserve/future deal with the Texans on Tuesday.
Schreck spent his first four seasons with Chicago beore landing in Houston during the offseason. Although he did not earn a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster during training camp, he did sign to their practice squad and ultimately saw action in two regular-season games. The 29-year-old recorded six yards on two receptions during that time. He will look to make an impression with the team during the offseason and potentially earn a bigger role in 2023.