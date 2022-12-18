site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Mason Schreck: Will be available vs. Kansas City
Houston elevated Schreck from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
With Schreck in the mix, the Texans will have five tight ends available in Week 15. The 27 year old has two receptions for six yards on two targets through two games in 2022.
