Schreck reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Schreck was elevated from Houston's practice squad for the first time this season after signing with the team in late August. With Pharaoh Brown (hip/shoulder) and Brevin Jordan (ankle) both inactive Week 4, the 28-year-old played 19 of his team's 57 offensive snaps behind tight ends O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins. Schreck ultimately hauled in his lone target for zero yards, and he will be eligible for two more gamed-day activations while with the Texans this season.