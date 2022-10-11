Schreck reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Schreck was elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Sunday, as starting tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) remained sidelined against Jacksonville. As a result, the 28-year-old played the second most offensive snaps (24) amongst the Texans' tight ends behind O.J. Howard and ahead of Jordan Akins in Week 5. Schreck will now be eligible for one more gamed-day activation while on Houston's practice squad this season.