Ammendola missed both of his field-goal attempts and made three of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12.

Two missed field goals in a one-score game loom large, although each were from deep. Ammendola was wide right from the 50 near the end of the first half, then hit the crossbar on an attempt to the tie the game from 58 yards out with 29 seconds left. Ammendola, who is filling in for Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps), has missed his last three FGA.