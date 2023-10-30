Boone had one carry for five yards, caught his lone target for 11 yards and returned two kickoffs for 44 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Boone was given his typical playing time on offense, but the coaches also moved him up the kick return depth chart. Devin Singletary had been the primary returner on kickoffs, but he's taken on a larger role on offense and the coaching staff may not want to expose him to injury on special teams. Boone has a combined 49 yards on seven touches this season as a running back.