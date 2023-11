Boone (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Dameon Pierce (ankle) is active after missing the Texans' last three games, leaving no room in the backfield for Boone. Pierce and Devin Singletary -- the latter of whom served as Houston's lead back during Pierce's absence -- are expected to share most of the snaps on offense, while Dare Ogunbowale is active as the Texans' No. 3 back but is likely to see most of his playing time on special teams.