Boone had one carry for three yards and played 19 snaps on offense in Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers in Week 9.

Boone's playing time was his most since Week 1, but significant touches did not come his way. With Dameon Pierce (ankle) unavailable, Boone moved up the depth chart as the primary backup to Devin Singletary, but Houston's running game couldn't generate much (53 yards). As such, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik shifted to a pass-heavy attack, which minimized the impact of both running backs. Boone, who had been the primary kick returner in previous weeks, was relegated there, as Tank Dell handled those duties.