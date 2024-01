The Panthers signed Boone to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Boone started the season on the Texans active roster. He played nine games with Houston and finished with 63 scrimmage yards on 12 touches before being let go by the team Dec. 18. Boone signed with the Panthers' practice squad Jan. 2, and with his new contract, he will have an opportunity to make Carolina's 53-man roster for the 2024 season.