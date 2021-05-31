Cobb enters offseason training as one of three returning members of the 2020 wideout group.

Cobb joins Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee as the primary incumbent wide receivers for the Texans, who brought in several veterans and rookie third-rounder Nico Collins to compete for jobs in what is expected to be an overhauled passing offense in 2021. For starters, quarterback Deshaun Watson may not be around due to his desire to be traded and off-field legal entanglements. They also let Will Fuller walk in free agency, leaving Cooks and Cobb as players with assured roles. While Cooks can work outside and inside, Cobb is a slot receiver, where the less experienced Coutee could cut into some of his reps. Still, Cobb has a large dead-cap hit ($10.3 million) if Houston makes him a post-June 1 cut, so it likely behooves the team to keep him around and involved with so much invested in the 10-year pro.