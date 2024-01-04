Woods (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Colts.

Woods wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, but the Texans aren't closing the door on the veteran wideout being available for Saturday's contest. Noah Brown (back), meanwhile, has already been ruled out for Week 18, so if Woods joins him on the inactive list, Houston would likely turn to youngsters John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson to take on more reps alongside No. 1 receiver Nico Collins. Even if Woods is available to play without any limitations, he hasn't shown the ability to produce fantasy-friendly stat lines this season. Woods has maxed out at six catches and 74 receiving yards over his 14 appearances thus far in 2023.