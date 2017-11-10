Griffin (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Texans tight ends have been plagued by concussions all season. With C.J. Fiedorowicz ready to play for the first time since Week 1, the team swapped him for Griffin on the 53-man roster due to the latter's own head injury. For the rest of the season, Houston will roll with Fiedorowicz and Stephen Anderson at tight end.