Texans' Ryan Griffin: Puts in limited session Thursday
Griffin (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
With back-to-back limited practices to kick off Week 9 preparations, Griffin seems on track to play Sunday against the Colts, despite nursing the injury. Though he's in line to start at tight end that contest, Griffin is expected to settle into a more limited backup role thereafter, as C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) is on track to return from injured reserve in Week 10.
