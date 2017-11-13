Texans' Stephen Anderson: Stays involved as target
Anderson caught two of three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.
Anderson remains an active target for the Texans, who have been dealing with concussion injuries to members of their tight end position group. C.J. Fiedorowicz returned to action Sunday, but Ryan Griffin (concussion) was inactive, leaving Anderson as the team's second tight end for the seventh time in nine games. Given the state of the Tom Savage-led offense, it's hard to believe Anderson will produce at fantasy-worthy levels.
More News
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Becomes top TE in Week 9 loss•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Full participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Could return for Week 3•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: No go Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Concussed in Week 1•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...