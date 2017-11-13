Anderson caught two of three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Anderson remains an active target for the Texans, who have been dealing with concussion injuries to members of their tight end position group. C.J. Fiedorowicz returned to action Sunday, but Ryan Griffin (concussion) was inactive, leaving Anderson as the team's second tight end for the seventh time in nine games. Given the state of the Tom Savage-led offense, it's hard to believe Anderson will produce at fantasy-worthy levels.