Anderson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Friday.
Anderson played a season-high 25 snaps on special teams and registered an assisted tackle on a punt return. Since Thursday's blowout loss to the Raiders was the third time Anderson has been called up this season, the Chargers will have to sign him to the active roster if they wish to utilize him again this season.
