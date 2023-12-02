The Chargers elevated Anderson to their active roster Saturday.
The veteran tight end's elevation is likely in response to Nick Vannett (concussion) being ruled out for Sunday's contest. Anderson's most recent in-game action came in 2022 with the Cardinals, but he also appeared in 34 games for the Chargers from 2019-21.
