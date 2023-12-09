The Chargers elevated Anderson to the active roster Saturday.
This is the second time Anderson has been elevated this season after joining the Chargers' practice squad Nov. 15. His first call up was Week 13 against the Patriots when he played 17 snaps (15 on special teams and two on offense). Anderson will likely resume a role on special teams if he plays Sunday against the Bears with Nick Vannett returning from a concussion.
