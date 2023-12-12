Anderson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday.
Anderson was called up to the active roster for the second straight game. He played 20 snaps -- 18 on special teams, two on offense -- without recording a stat. Anderson can be called up by the Chargers once more this season before the team would have to sign him to the active roster if they want to continue playing him.
